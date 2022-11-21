You need the best iPad and iPad Air case with a pencil holder to keep both your iPad and your Apple Pencil (or a third-party alternative) secure. Protecting your iPad or iPad Air must be your priority, of course. However, if you don’t mind your stylus, you might end up spending several hundred bucks having to replace it over and over again, which is far from ideal.
The problem is that neither the newer iPad models nor the latest-generation iPad Air have a built-in garage to store your Apple Pencil in and keep you from losing it. Even with the iPad Air having the capability to magnetically hold the second-generation Apple Pencil, it doesn’t really do that great of a job of minimising your chances of losing the stylus. The Pencil holds and stays put well enough, but not when it’s being jostled in your laptop bag or accidentally knocked off.
So, while an excellent iPad or iPad Air case is good enough to protect your device, only one with a built-in pencil holder will do if you have an Apple Pencil or alternative. That brings us to our guide, which lists the best iPad/iPad Air cases with a pencil holder. We put together this list, keeping in mind different types, uses, and budgets.
Not sure which model tablet you have, or want to upgrade? Our iPad generations guide has all the information to help.
The best iPad and iPad Air cases with a pencil holder
Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best all-rounder
Type: Case with detachable keyboard and trackpad case Compatible models: iPad (7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen)
Colours: Grey, Graphite
+ Comfy keyboard
+ Responsive trackpad
- Clunky design
The Logitech Combo Touch is the next best thing if the Magic Keyboard or the Magic Keyboard Folio just won’t do. And if you’re looking for something with a pencil holder, then none of Apple’s options will do. That’s one reason to go for this option, the other being affordability. Its pencil holder is a little rudimentary – just a thick loop around the top – but it's more than enough to keep your Apple Pencil (or Logitech Crayon) in place.
CB rating: 4.5/5
Best clear case
Type: Folio
Compatible models: iPad (7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th gen), iPad Air (5th and 4th gen)
Colours: Dark grey, blue
+ Discrete storage
+ Protective cover
- Cheaper options
Not all iPad users require a keyboard and a trackpad, especially if you’re using it just a tablet and not a laptop replacement. If so, you’re better off saving some cash with a folio case like the Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case from OtterBox. The brand has long been a trusted name in device cases, and you count on this clear case with a cover to protect yours. As for its pencil holder, it has a loop at the top just like the Logitech Combo Touch. Only, its version spans almost the entire length of your stylus to also protect it from scratches.
CB rating: 4.5/5
Best rugged option
Type: Folio
Compatible models: iPad (10th gen), iPad Air (3rd, 4th, 5th gen)
Colours: Black, blue, red
+ Affordable price
+ Rugged build
- Not very stylish
Similar to the Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case, the Dux Plus from STM Goods is a clear case with a protective cover. But, it also goes beyond having a cover to minimise damage to your Apple tablet. This option boasts a 360-degree military-grade drop protection, which means your device will survive drops from up to 6.6 feet without a scratch. An dit features a dedicated slot to hold and enable charging of your Apple Pencil. Sadly for older generation iPad users, however, this is only available for the 10th-gen iPad as well as the newer iPad Air models.
CB rating: 4/5
Best slim folio
Type: Folio
Compatible models: 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air (4th and 5th gen)
Colours: Grey, black, blue, green, navy blue, purple
+ Slim profile
+ Antimicrobial treatment
- Not the most robust
Speck is another trusted name in device cases so naturally, one of its iPad/iPad Air cases is bound to make an appearance on this list. The Balance Folio, which unfortunately isn’t currently available for the 10th-generation iPad, might look like any other folios on the market, but this one’s got two things going for it: its slim design, which we might mention comes with several colourways, and its built-in antimicrobial treatment (talk about time-appropriate) that helps eliminate 99% of odour-causing bacteria. Of course, its included camera cover is mention-worthy as well, and a nice bonus if you’re awfully protective of your iPad’s lenses.
CB rating: 4/5
Budget rugged option
Type: Folio
Compatible models: iPad (7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen)
Colours: Black
+ Affordable
+ Rugged protection
- Not the most stylish
The Rugged Armor Pro from Spigen is an impressive piece of kit considering its price. With its carbon fiber case that boasts two layers of Air Cusion technology, it protects your iPad from dents and breaks. Meanwhile, its raised edges minimize screen and camera scratches during bangs and falls. Apart from its rugged build, it’s unsurprisingly slim on features – unsurprising due to its affordable price tag – but all the necessities are here, including a cover that works as a stand and the auto wake/sleep feature.
CB rating: 3.5/5
Best budget option
Type: Folio
Compatible models: iPad (10th gen), iPad Air (4th, 5th gen)
Colours: Green, blue, black, grey
+ Budget price
+ Pencil garage is great
- Not an option for older iPad models
If you really want to secure that Apple Pencil, then this budget model might be the ideal option for you. The ESR Rebound Pencil Case doesn’t just come with a pencil holder; it actually has a dedicated garage that secures your stylus out of harm’s way or accidental knocking. There’s also a pencil stand so that it’s accessible and within quick reach when you’re using it. This may be a budget option, but it’s a robust one as well, touting a soft back case that boasts some impressive shock-absorbing prowess to keep your tablet protected. Meanwhile, its cover-cum-stand boasts two two stand modes for viewing and for writing/creating. Not too shabby a feature set for one so cheap.
CB rating: 4/5
Most versatile
Type: Folio
Compatible models: iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th gen), iPad Air (3rd, 4th and 5th gen)
Colours: Black, pink, green
+ Detachable Bluetooth keyboard
+ Pen garage
- Not cheap
The Casebus Classic Folio might be the most versatile option on this list, and not just because it’s compatible with most of the iPad models from 2013 (including the Pro and mini models). Besides its wide compatibility, it also boasts a lot of extra frills, including a cover-slash-stand that has three angles and a Bluetooth keyboard that easily attaches to the stand via magnets. There might not be a trackpad here, but there is a pen garage and a pen stand to keep your Apple Pencil secure when not in use. And, if you’ve got the iPad Air, its magnetic charging capability still works.
CB rating: 4.5/5
Office-sleek, outdoors-tough
Type: Folio
Compatible models: iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen)
Colours: Black
+ Sleek design
+ Four standing angles
- Only in black
If you want something you can take to meetings and that can survive the outdoors, this sleek and stylish yet robust case from Mous might be the winner. Highly-rated by its users and expert reviewers, it boasts AiroFoam technology that gives it drop- and shock-proofing, giving it that rugged build for adventures. It's sleek and sartorial design, however, allows it to fit right on your desk and during client meetings where you might want to look professional and put together. Meanwhile, the very handle that keeps its cover in place also houses your Pencil, keeping it in place even when you're navigating through a busy subway. What's most surprising about this folio case is that it's more affordable than it looks.
CB rating: 4.5/5
Your iPad into a laptop
Type: Folio
Compatible models: iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen)
Colours: Black, space gray, pink, mint, violet, and more
+ Extremely versatile
+ Swivel is cool
- Overkill for some
If you were hoping to use your iPad as a laptop replacement, the Typecase Touch might be the one for you. Not only is there a fully backlit ten-color RGB keyboard, but it comes with useful iOS shortcut keys that will make typing on an iPad even more intuitive. The multi-touch trackpad will let you gesture your way through your work, and its 360-degree hinge might just make this the most ergonomic option on this list. Its build quality is generally sturdy as it’s shockproof and comes with a one-year warranty. However, there have been some issues with the rubber feet falling off after months of use.
CB rating: 3.5/5