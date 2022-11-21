You need the best iPad and iPad Air case with a pencil holder to keep both your iPad and your Apple Pencil (or a third-party alternative) secure. Protecting your iPad or iPad Air must be your priority, of course. However, if you don’t mind your stylus, you might end up spending several hundred bucks having to replace it over and over again, which is far from ideal.

The problem is that neither the newer iPad models nor the latest-generation iPad Air have a built-in garage to store your Apple Pencil in and keep you from losing it. Even with the iPad Air having the capability to magnetically hold the second-generation Apple Pencil, it doesn’t really do that great of a job of minimising your chances of losing the stylus. The Pencil holds and stays put well enough, but not when it’s being jostled in your laptop bag or accidentally knocked off.

So, while an excellent iPad or iPad Air case is good enough to protect your device, only one with a built-in pencil holder will do if you have an Apple Pencil or alternative. That brings us to our guide, which lists the best iPad/iPad Air cases with a pencil holder. We put together this list, keeping in mind different types, uses, and budgets.

Not sure which model tablet you have, or want to upgrade? Our iPad generations guide has all the information to help.

The best iPad and iPad Air cases with a pencil holder

