The best office storage drawers are a simple and versatile way of storing your creative supplies and office essentials, so there's no need to work in a disorganised space any longer. Working in a well-organised space is particularly important if you're working from home.

You may well have thought that this new way of working would be short lived and so didn’t invest in your home office or studio setup. Whether you now love remote work or can't wait to get back into the office, plenty of storage (as well as the best desk and the best office chair to prevent bad posture) is essential to creating a productive work environment.

While there are many excellent office storage solutions out there to suit all budgets, room sizes and needs, storage drawers are a simple option. The best office storage drawers will keep your office essentials like pens and paper organised, as well as keeping other tools of the trade tidy; depending on your line of work you may want your graphics tablet or calligraphy set to hand, but not cluttering your desk, causing a mess that prevents you from focusing.

What type of office storage drawers are best for me?

The most important thing to consider before choosing the best office storage drawers for you is what it is that you want to store. If it’s only paperwork then opt for a cabinet with a file drawer, or a full filing cabinet if you have a lot of it.

Choose a cabinet that also has a cupboard or shelf if you have larger items to tidy, such as a printer, light box or paper guillotine (or if you have items you want on display). If it’s just your pens, sticky notes and other small items that you want to keep tidy then a desktop drawer or drawer organiser might be all you need.

Here we’ve rounded up the best office storage drawers, including cabinets with drawers and cabinets that also have a cupboard or shelf, as well as filing cabinets, desktop storage and drawer organisers.

01. Bretagne 3 -Drawer Storage Cabinet The best rolling office cabinet with different-sized drawers Dimensions: 23.6'' H x 23'' W x 17.7'' D | Number of drawers: Three | Material: Manufactured Wood | Floor standing : Yes Check Amazon Two drawer sizes Soft-close drawers Only available in white Assembly required

When choosing the best office storage drawers, having multiple different-sized drawers can only be a positive. This rolling cabinet has two shallow drawers which are perfect for notepads and small items you currently keep on your desk, plus one deep drawer, that you can use to store bulkier items or add folders to create a filing drawer.

The wheels (two of which lock to keep the cabinet still) mean it's easy to move should you decide to rearrange your office or studio at any point, or want to use the cabinet elsewhere once you've gone back to the office.

While we'd love to see this in more colour options, the clean white and natural wood top is a versatile combo that should suit most homes. Moreover, the compact size means the cabinet could nest tidily underneath your desk.

02. OSP Contempo 3-Shelf 1-Drawer Cabinet The best rolling office cabinet with shelves Dimensions: 27'' H x 16.8'' W x 19.5'' D | Number of drawers: One | Material: Manufactured Wood | Floor standing : Yes Check Amazon Three open shelves On wheels Only one drawer Assembly required

If you prefer open shelves to storage drawers, then consider this option from OSP Home Furnishings, which has one deep drawer and three shelves. The depth of the shelves and drawer make this a neat storage solution for your printer and paper. That said, we'd recommend this pick for someone who wants easy access to a few choice items as opposed to someone who works with huge amounts of paper, as it could quickly start to look cluttered.

Like the Bretange cabinet it's on locking wheels, and will fit underneath a standard-sized desk.

03. FireKing Fireproof 3-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet The best office storage cabinet with file drawers Dimensions : 40.25'' H x 20.81'' W x 31.56'' D | Number of drawers: Three | Material: Steel | Floor standing : Yes Check Amazon Scratch-resistant finish Fully assembled Expensive Office-like design

If it's a simple filing cabinet you're looking for, then this three-drawer office storage cabinet with file drawers is the best of the bunch because of how secure it is.

The cabinet has UL 2-Hour Class 350 Fire and Impact Ratings, which means it can withstand temperatures of up to 350 degrees and can survive a 30 feet drop while still maintaining it's fire-proof ability. There is dry insulation between each drawer, effectively making each a separate insulated container.

If you're thinking it's unlikely you'll need fireproof office storage drawers, it's also worth noting the high-tech security of this cabinet. The lock is pick-resistant and keys can only be duplicated by FireKing themselves.

At this price it's an investment for sure, but if you keep important documents in your home office or studio then this filing cabinet offers unrivalled protection and assurance. For a non-fireproof, more budget-friendly option, we recommend the Lorell filing cabinet.

04. OSCO Bamboo 3 Drawer Chest The best three drawer desktop storage Dimensions: 6.89" H x 6.57" W x 6.89" D | Number of drawers: Three | Material: Bamboo | Floor standing : No £18.49 View at Amazon Desktop option Sustainably-made Small Inflexible

If you're short on floor space then consider a desktop option like this three-drawer storage chest from OSCO. Perfect for those just looking to store office essentials like pens, pins, staplers and sticky notes.

While it's only small, if you find yourself needing more storage drawers in the future then you can add from the range which includes a letter tray and magazine file, all made from sustainable Moso bamboo.

Word of warning: if you're already menace for collecting desk clutter, avoid this pick and opt for a free-standing cabinet instead.

05. Mebbay Interlocking Desk Drawer Organiser Tray The best interlocking office supply drawer organiser Dimensions: Mixed | Number of drawers: 12 containers | Material : Plastic | Floor standing : No Check Amazon Customisable layout Cheap option No additional storage

We know this isn't technically a drawer, bur if you already have all the cabinets you need and are instead looking to better organise your drawers, the best office supply drawer organiser could be the better option for you.

This one from Amazon is a 12-piece set that has a mix of pieces of different sizes. The pieces are interlocking, so you can customise the layout of your drawers. If you want something simpler, the Amazon Basics Mesh Drawer Organiser is a straightforward single piece tray you can put in your drawers, or leave out on your desk.

The best office storage drawers in the UK

01. Stow Filing Cabinet The best-looking office cabinet drawers Dimensions: H28 x W38 x D38cm | Number of drawers: Three | Material: Powder-coated iron | Floor standing : Yes £349 View at Made.com UK Stunning design Fully assembled Expensive Heavy

Have you ever seen a more stylish filing cabinet? If you want to channel modern, industrial-chic in your home office or studio then you need this cabinet. Yes, it's pricier than some (our mid range and budget recommendations are below), but it oozes style without compromising on functionality.

The cabinet has three deep drawers designed to fit A4 files, so you're slightly limited on what you can store, but if your main consideration is paperwork then what more could you want? It's available in two gorgeous finishes: copper (our favourite), or vintage brass.

Our recommendations at the mid and budget price points are the Symple Stuff and Pierre Henry three-drawer filing cabinets.



02. Harty Storage Cabinet The best office cabinet with versatile storage Dimensions: 65cm H x 80cm W x 140cm D | Number of drawers: Three | Material: Solid wood | Floor standing : Yes £87.99 View at Wayfair UK Multiple drawers and shelves Available in black or white Assembly required Won't fit under desks

For a really versatile office cabinet with drawers and shelves, consider the Harty Storage Cabinet. It has three drawers (two shallow and one deep), as well as an adjustable shelf. In the picture above the shelf is set to divide the space equally (giving you two 27.5 cm deep shelves), but this can be moved if, for example, you want to accommodate a printer, speaker, or other larger item.

Like many of our picks of the best office storage drawers, the Harty is on lockable wheels, although do note that it is larger than some of our other top picks meaning it doesn't fit underneath a standard desk.

03. Cassity 3 Drawer Filing Cabinet The best office cabinet drawers on wheels Dimensions: 57.5cm H x 40cm W x 50cm D | Number of drawers: Three | Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood | Floor standing : Yes £73.99 View at Wayfair UK Three drawers On wheels Drawers are all one size Assembly required

If you're looking for something smaller and lighter then we rate the Cassity three-drawer cabinet from 17 Stories. It has three equally-sized drawers suitable for storing documents and office supplies, and is on lockable wheels.

The clean design and finish natural oak veneer finish makes it a subtle addition to any space, plus it's compact enough to slide underneath your desk. The cut-out handles are a nice touch that add to the modern look, and give you easy access to your storage.

04. Romulus Storage Cabinet The best drawer desktop storage for utilising space Dimensons : 46cm H x 48cm W x 19.5cm D | Number of drawers: Two | Material: Solid bamboo | Floor standing : No £33.99 View at Wayfair UK Creates space Solid wood Drawers are small Assembly required

If space is a big issue for you and your home office or studio can't accommodate a freestanding cabinet but you also don't want to clutter your desk, this natural bamboo wood shelving cabinet from 17 Stories gives you plenty of storage space by utilising height, rather than floor or desk space.

The two-tier design offers a variety of drawers and shelves, although it's worth noting the drawers are small. They will fit your pens, scissors, paper clips and sticky notes, but not an A4 notebook. That said, the open shelves give you plenty of space to store notebooks, as well as other stationary and books.

Our favourite thing about this item is that you can use it as shown above, with the drawers at the bottom, or rotate it 180 degrees and have the drawers in the top left corner.

If this unit feels too tall for your space, consider a shallower desktop unit like this one from Kraft.

05. Utoplike 4pcs Bamboo Drawer Dividers The best customisable office supply drawer organiser Dimensions: Adjustable | Number of drawers: NA | Material: Bamboo | Floor standing : No £20.99 View at Amazon Adjustable Cheap option No additional storage

You may be one step ahead of us and be looking to organise and declutter your drawers, in which these adjustable drawer dividers could be perfect for you.

Rather than a fixed tray, like this one from EasyPAG, these Utoplike dividers allow you to customise how you segment your office storage drawers. They are adjustable from 31.1 cm to 43.8 cm, and suitable for use with drawers that measure from 32 cm to 42 cm.

Importantly, each divider has a built-in spring so they stay locked in place, but can also easily be moved and re-sized as your storage needs change.

