The best cloud storage for business in 2022

The best cloud storage for business is becoming a must for organisations of almost any size and shape. As well as keeping vital files and documents safe, a good cloud storage solution makes it easier for staff to work remotely by making sure they have access to all the company resources they need.

There are a huge number of cloud storage providers around, and many of them offer competitive features designed for professional clients. It can be hard to know where to start or how to weigh up the advantages of each option, so we've put created this guide to help you figure out which is the best cloud storage for business for your needs.

For example, you may need cutting-edge security to ensure your data is as safe as possible. Or you prioritise a cloud storage system that integrates well with other software that your business already uses in order to ensure there's as little disruption as possible. Whatever your needs, we've picked out a selection of good cloud storage services for businesses. Some of the names will probably be familiar, while others may be new to you, but all of them provide fantastic cloud storage solutions.

If you're working with a lot of video content, check out see our dedicated guide to the best cloud storage for video, and if your budget is really tight, see our guide to the cheapest cloud services. Below, we've picked what we think are the top three cloud storage for business services right now, with price comparisons and quick links straight to the relevant site. For more options, scroll down to the full details on the best cloud storage for business in 2021.

The top 3 best cloud storage for business

2. pCloud – integrates effortlessly with existing services

pCloud has team and access level organisation options, shared folders, commenting tools, and activity monitoring. It keeps backups of your deleted and altered files for 30 days, and everything that you upload is covered by 256-bit AES encryption and two-factor authorisation.



The best cloud storage solutions for business

(Image credit: iDrive/Future)

01. IDrive Best overall for business use Specifications Storage: 5GB-12.5TB Free storage: 5GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS 10TB for $3.98 Reasons to buy + Fast and intuitive + Packed with features + Robust security options Reasons to avoid - Maximum file upload size of 2GB

The huge feature list of the popular iDrive service is what ultimately nets it out #1 spot. With real-time syncing, multiple device backups, support for older file versions and 30-day retention of deleted files, this is one of the best cloud storage services for peace of mind.

iDrive works with mapped network drives and can preserve full disk images, and allows you to manage computers with a web-based console – this makes it ideal for navigating a larger network with lots of files and folders. The service can also provide activity reports, boasts end-to-end encryption, and can offer two-factor authentication for extra security. Apps are available for iOS and Android, and there's 24/7 support available should you need it.

Completing the impressive list of features are bare-metal disaster recovery and improved data stamp standards for working with sensitive data. If you really, really want to keep things safe, you can send physical drives to iDrive for extra security. They'll be housed in facilities boasting custom-designed protection systems, including complex cooling zones and server racks braced against earthquakes. Your data will be safe, is what we're saying here.

The various iDrive pricing tiers are affordable and offer decent capacities, and larger businesses can contact iDrive directly for bespoke deals. It’s an impressive option for any size of business.

There's more in our full iDrive review.

(Image credit: pCloud/Future)

The core of pCloud is an excellent storage service across the board, with plenty of features tailored to business. You've got real-time file syncing, and the ability to upload and manage your files across all your desktop and mobile devices. It also supports unlimited files sizes – which iDrive notably does not.

pCloud lets you give different members of your team different access levels, and offers commenting tools that make it easier to collaborate. Security is enhanced with dedicated modules, the search function is impressively sophisticated, and the whole thing scales up well even once a lot of users have been added. You can even customise it with your own branding.

Everything that you upload to pCloud is covered by 256-bit AES encryption, and there's two-factor authorisation. pCloud keeps backups of your deleted and altered files for thirty days, and your files are stored in a minimum of three different physical locations. Redundancies upon redundancies; it's the kind of thing we like to hear when it comes to data storage.

Handily, pCloud also plays well with other services, and is capable of automatically backing up files from Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive. Price-wise, there are annual and monthly subscription options, as well as lifetime payment options on some tiers, so you can just fork out a lump sum and then never have to think about your storage again. Overall it's an impressive package!

Read our full pCloud review to find out more.

(Image credit: Backblaze/Future)

03. Backblaze Secure backup service for businesses Specifications Storage capacity: Unlimited Number of devices: 1 Encryption: End-to-end TODAY'S BEST DEALS Backblaze monthly US$7 /mth Visit Siteat Backblaze Reasons to buy + Unlimited encrypted storage + Install and forget Reasons to avoid - Only one device per account - No file sharing or collaboration

Backblaze is different to a lot of cloud storage providers you might be used to. Rather than basically being an online version of your hard drive, it's a hardcore backup service. You don't get file synchronisation or file-sharing systems or team collaboration or anything like that – instead, Backblaze constantly monitors your files and adds them to the cloud-based backup server so you always have a copy.

Essentially, the idea is that you install Baackblaze and then forget it exists, until the day you suffer a catastrophic hard drive crash and it rescues all your crucial business data. The storage it offers is truly unlimited, no strings attached, and it requires no real intervention from the user. Backups are fast, and encryption is end to end.

Backblaze costs as little as $6 a month or $60 a year for a single device, and there's no option to add more, so other users will have to pay for an additional subscription. Although the default option only stores previous versions of your files for up to 30 days, this can be easily expanded for just $2/month. Note that there's also currently an offer on that gets you discounted ExpressVPN and a free year of Backblaze. Backblaze is available for Windows and macOS.

Read out full Backblaze review to learn more.

(Image credit: Microsoft/Future)

04. Microsoft One Drive The best option for Windows-only businesses Specifications Storage: 5GB-1TB Free storage: 5GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Microsoft UK IE View at John Lewis 496 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Great integration with Windows, Outlook and Office + Loads of payment plans available + Solid slate of core features Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t have many specialist business options - Only ideal if you’re already a Microsoft user

Microsoft OneDrive is one of the easiest cloud storage services to use, and it’s a perfect companion if your business is integrated with Office 365, Outlook and other Microsoft tools – unsurprisingly, OneDrive works seamlessly with those apps, and it’s included right in Windows 10.

OneDrive has good functionality, including automatic uploads, versatile backup options, iOS and Android apps and uncompressed photo and video uploads alongside basic photo-editing options. There’s real-time syncing, thirty days of file restoration, a personal vault for sensitive data and smart ransomware detection.

For business, OneDrive works smoothly with Teams and SharePoint, it’s packed with collaboration options for sharing files and real-time editing. Admins get access to syncing reports, management tools and enhanced security.

There are more features available in some other services, but OneDrive offers unbeatable integration with Microsoft services alongside great functionality. If your business already uses Microsoft software then this could be the best option.

Read our full OneDrive review to learn more.

(Image credit: Google/Future)

05. Google Workspace The best choice for Google app integration Specifications Storage: 15GB-5TB Free storage: 15GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Loads of tools beyond cloud storage + Superb Google integration + Top-notch search options Reasons to avoid - Only worthwhile if you’re already a Google user

Google’s Drive cloud storage is built into Google Workspace, which is the search giant’s new name for its G Suite of tools. You don’t only get Google Drive – there’s Gmail, Meet, Keep, Calendar, Chat and the full suite of office software. This makes it a great choice if your business is already heavily reliant on Google’s products – or if you want a suite of tools that can be used without high-end hardware.

Drive – and the rest of Workspace – has a solid selection of business features. There are loads of collaboration and management tools, desktop apps for Windows and macOS, real-time syncing, encryption, file versioning and document scanning. Security is handled by two-factor authentication, group-based policy controls and encryption, with the latter improved in enterprise plans.

Google’s entry-level options only cost a few pounds per user per month while offering up to 30GB of storage per user, and the rest of its plans remain affordable while adding functionality, users and space. Google Workspace and Google Drive are effective tools, and the addition of Google’s other services mean they can provide a well-rounded, fully-featured business environment for your employees – not just cloud storage.

(Image credit: Livedrive/Future)

06. Livedrive Best choice for collaboration Specifications Storage: 2TB-unlimited Free storage: 2TB-10TB Reasons to buy + Great backup options + Market-leading collaboration features + Straightforward software Reasons to avoid - Features divided between services

Livedrive is ideal if you and your employees need a straightforward option for those who aren’t particularly computer savvy.

The intuitive interface design is paired with great features. There’s the usual support for all your desktop and mobile devices, automatic backup, real-time syncing, two-factor authentication and 256-bit encryption. Livedrive splits its functionality into Briefcase and Backup portions – the former functions as cloud storage, while the latter preserves your files should the worst happen.

You can deploy on-the-go editing, team folders, backups to secure UK-based data centres and bank-level security – so you’re safe if you need to store sensitive information. There’s secure file sharing, apps for iOS, Apple and Windows Mobile devices and free trials available for all of Livedrive’s pricing tiers. On pricier plans you can personalise the app’s online portal with your branding, too.

Livedrive is packed with collaboration and sharing tools, and they’re easy to use and navigate, even for inexperienced computer users.

Learn more in our full Livedrive review.

(Image credit: Zoolz/Future)

07. Zoolz AWS-based cloud storage for business Specifications Storage capacity: 5TB Number of devices: Unlimited Encryption: End-to-end TODAY'S BEST DEALS Exclusive Zoolz 5TB cloud storage backup US$49.95 /year Visit Siteat Zoolz Reasons to buy + Excellent security + Unlimited users + HIPAA and GDPR compliance + 256-bit AES encryption Reasons to avoid - Mobile apps a bit clunky - No live backup options

Based on the Amazon Web Services ecosystem, Zoolz offers superb performance, excellent security, and complete legal compliance. The UI is simple and intuitive, and the platform offers excellent support. All plans allow for unlimited users, unlimited server backups, and unlimited external drive connections.

Zoolz boasts some excellent security features with its 256-bit AES end-to-end encryption. The platform is completely compliant with legislative frameworks like HIPAA and GDPR. You also get 24/7 live support in case you run into any problems. Feature-wise, you can schedule your backups to run at any convenient time, and the hybrid storage system will keep a copy of your files in both the local server and cold storage. Zoolz also features image recognition and smart filter technology to help you sort through photographs.

All the business-specific plans come with unlimited external drives, users, and servers. Zoolz offers three business-specific storage options at 1TB for $14.99 a month, 2TB for $29.99 a month, and 5TB for $74.99 a month. There’s also a fully-functional free trial available with 50GB of storage for 14 days.

Read our Zoolz review for more.

(Image credit: SpiderOak/Future)

SpiderOak is a highly secure cloud storage provider that adapts a zero-knowledge policy for handling data. This means that not even SpiderOak can access your data once you upload it to the cloud, with complete end-to-end encryption protecting all your files even if compelled by law enforcement agencies. However, SpiderOak is a consumer-level service with no business-specific plans, albeit with enterprise-level infrastructure.

SpiderOak’s cloud storage and backup solution is called SpiderOak One Backup. It’s one of its many offerings, with the company having dipped its toes into everything from life sciences to the energy sector. SpiderOak One offers fast, real-time backup combined with efficient file sharing and collaboration features for work use. It is entirely cross-platform and therefore available across Windows, macOS, and Linux.

With a limited free trial available for up to 21 days, SpiderOak One is more expensive than your typical cloud storage provider. Plans range from 150GB storage for $6/month to 5TB for $29/month. You can also choose to pay annually for a sizeable discount. All plans are valid for unlimited devices.

What is cloud storage?

Broadly, cloud storage refers to an arrangement whereby data is stored on a drive inside a server and made available through a software platform. The server can be located either in-house or externally, depending on the situation.

The advantage of such an arrangement is that the data can be accessed from anywhere across the world as long as you have access to the software and a proper internet connection, without any geographical limitations. If you are a business owner, this helps foster better collaboration among your team members and provide an important layer of security in the event of data loss.

When data is stored externally with a dedicated service provider and made available via a software platform, it’s called storage as a service (or StaaS). StaaS providers are companies that specialise in cloud storage solutions for businesses and individuals, offering economical options to store, manage, and access data at scale.

When looking for the right cloud storage provider for your business, you should consider your requirements carefully and decide on the features you want. In terms of security, end-to-end encryption secures all your files and communications to prevent anybody from snooping on them, while two-factor authentication adds protection by requiring you to enter a code sent to your smartphone or other device every time you log into your cloud storage interface. To facilitate your workflow, artificial intelligence features, such as facial recognition technology, can help you sort through files more easily. Finally, third-party integrations enable you to connect your cloud storage with an external service for additional functionality.

There are a variety of cloud storage providers in the market. If you’re an entrepreneur operating a creative agency or business, your company can benefit greatly from adapting a dedicated cloud storage solution. From enhanced security and backup to easier collaboration among employees, cloud storage can make your business that much more productive. For more details see our guide, what is cloud storage?

