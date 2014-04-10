Boost your design career with this gorgeous book

Grab some insights into the wonderful world of Kate Moross with her new book

London based designer Kate Moross definitely made her own luck. A true success story, Moross started off designing her school magazine and creating album artwork for her favourite bands on MySpace. There's plenty of ways to get a career in graphic design but it's Moross' hard work and knocking on all the right doors that has allowed her to boast a client list that includes Google, Adidas and Nokia.

Published by Prestel, 'Make Your Own Luck: A DIY Attitude to Graphic Design & Illustration' is her first book and is packed with tips, tricks and inspirations for new designers. To celebrate the launch, Moross is hosting her debut solo exhibition at The Cob Gallery in London.

Running from April 14 to 24, it will features talks on freelancing tips and making music videos as well as a showcase of original illustrations, designs and works-in-progress. A brilliant opportunity for upcoming and aspirational designers to get inspired.

[Photography Ed Park, Copyright Kate Moross]

Purchase Make Your Own Luck over on the Prestel website.

