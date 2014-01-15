Creative agency gives a new twist to card games

We love the colours used and the character design on 'Trio'

We've seen a wide range of brilliantly imaginitive custom playing cards over the past few weeks but this gorgeous project from Creative Agency Hype & Slippers has got our mind on other card games.

Loosely based on the traditional Finnish card game of Paskahousu, 'Trio' was created by the Bristol-based company in hope of attracting a new batch of game lovers. It's a game of both strategy and luck, with an exciting 'blind' twist towards the end of the game.

We adore the colours and the character designs throughout each card, with gorgeous typography selected to depict the card numbers. Whilst we're sure the game is super fun, we think we'll be too busy staring at the beautiful design to pay attention!

You can purchase 'Trio' over on the Play Trio website.

