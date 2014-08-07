You'll be mesmerised by these looping animal GIFs

The animals are placed in rather strange surroundings

GIFs have been taking over the internet for quite some time now and it's easy to see why; showcasing illustrations, artworks and photography in a quick, animated succession is packed full of fun and inspiration. These animated GIFs from Berlin based designer Rafael Varona put animals in 'fake nature'.

"Since I'm obsessed with loops, I decided to challenge myself to put lots of them into one animation," he explains. "It's part of a series, with much more to come!" The project features sharks, birds and more placed in a rather unusual setting.

The colours and intricate animations are a wonderful creation and we can't wait to see more of the animated GIFs that will be featured in the series in the coming weeks. Take a look at the beginnings of what will be a very inspiring project.

