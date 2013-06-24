Pulp characters get a Pixar-style makeover

Combining Pixar's signature style with a host of iconic characters

Animation studios always have their own signature style. Ever since Toy Story burst onto our screens, the character design of Pixar has been near-universally loved across the industry and is instantly recognisable.

Designer Phil Postma is clearly a fan, and here he pays homage to both Pixar and the pulp cinema of yesteryear in his 'Pixar Does Pulp' project, which features the likes of Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon, and The Phantom.

Combining this signature style with a host of iconic characters only goes to show how influential Pixar has become. Postma has managed to showcase the versatility of this particular style and makes it work in almost any instance.

