Pokémon take over the world in this adorable zine

Back in the 1990s, Nintendo game Pokémon spawned what was become of the best modern cartoons to appear on our screens. Now Baltimore based illustrator Matt Rockefeller has recaptured the time when every youngster was trying to 'catch them all' in one of the coolest indie zines we've seen in a while.

"Created for Light Grey Art Lab's Stack exhibition, The Poké Life is a zine about the year Pokémon took the world by storm," he explains. "The games captured the imaginations of thousands, transforming their environments into Pokémon playgrounds."

"Each spread depicts a part of the world in which even the people and objects appear to take on the likeness of these adorable, addictive creatures. 95 are hidden within the pages, challenge yourself to find 'em all!" Take a look at some of the beautiful illustrations below.

