Brand new look for Mickey Mouse

The new Mickey has a distinctive retro vibe about him. Image: © Disney

Since first appearing on our screens back in 1928, Mickey Mouse has been a forerunning figure in pop culture. The beloved Disney character has had his fair share of makeovers and today you can witness his latest look.

Designed by Paul Rudish of Powerpuff Girls and Dexter's Laboratory fame, the new-look Mickey will feature in 19 new cartoon shorts starting on 28 June. Paul is also acting as the director and executive producer for the new series, which makes Mickey's new design very much Paul's design baby.

The new adventures will feature settings such as New York, Paris, Beijing, Venice and even Santa Monica, Calif. Although it's a new design, we love that Paul has decided to go back to Mickey's roots. There's a distinctive 1930s feel in the new offering and we couldn't love it more. Let's just hope those passionate Mickey Mouse fans feel the same as us!

Image: © Disney

Image: © Disney

Image: © Disney

Image: © Disney

Image: © Disney

A sneak preview of the first short, Croissant de Triomphe, is available on the official Disney website.

