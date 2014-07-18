You'll love these characterful Cartoon Network illustrations

We love the surreal take on these iconic Cartoon Network characters

Cartoon Network has produced some of the best modern cartoons in recent history. From Adventure Time to The Regular Show, the channel has become the platform for projecting new animated favourites. Here, illustrator Andrew Groves teamed up with Cartoon Network's head of design Jacob Escobedo for this gorgeous poster print.

"Working with creative geniuses Jacob Escobedo and Branden Collins from Turner last year, I was given the task of illustrating Cartoon Network characters reimagined in my own way for a series of limited edition goods," Groves exaplins.

"Shown here is the artwork for a screen printed 2014 wall calendar featuring a whole host of CN dudes, and lunch trays for the shows Gumball, Regular Show and of course, Adventure Time." Take a look at the gorgeous colour palettes and surreal take on some of Cartoon Network's characters below.

