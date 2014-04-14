You've never seen Batman illustrated like this before

Illustrator Murray Somerville showcases Batman in a hilarious new light

As one of the most iconic superheroes in history, Batman has been depicted in a number of ways. Some of the greatest comic book artists of all time have showcased him in his usual attire complete with moody expressions, whilst many artists have reimagined him in Batman infographics and Batman merchandise.

Here, illustrator Murray Somerville has depicted the hero in an entirely new light, with his Bat-Brains comic series. "I just started doing these really silly naive little stories about Batman's life and I realised it was really fun!" he explains. "What's been great is how people have reacted to it and how I've had loads of suggestions of other stories to do so you can expect there’s gonna be a lot more coming. I want to start doing more with Joker and Robin in them."

We for one, can't wait to see what happens next. In the meantime, be sure to check out the Bat-Brains tumblr page to keep an eye on the ongoing series.

See more Bat-Brain comics over on Murray Somerville's Tumblr.

What do you make of this project? Let us know in the comments box below!