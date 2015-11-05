Graphic novelist parodies iTunes terms & conditions

iTunes Ts & Cs as you've never seen them before

Robert Sikoryak is an American artist whose work is usually signed R. Sikoryak and who specializes in making comic adaptations of literature classics, producing a mashup of high culture and low culture. His cartoons and illustrations have appeared in The New Yorker, Nickelodeon Magazine and on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Sikoryak's stuff is always pretty entertaining, but this one really tickled us. It's titled ITunes Terms And Conditions: The Graphic Novel and delivers exactly what it says – a comic art version of the interminably dull pages of legalese that we all cheerfully agree to without ever reading.

Sikoryak promises a new page will be added to the Tumblr site every day, and there'll be 94 pages in total.

You can click through to see what's been posted to date here.

