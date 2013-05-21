Marvel meets Morrissey: the new-wave superheroes

At Creative Bloq we're big fans of both comic art and cool music, so this mash-up project by the Brazilian graphic and web designer known as 'Butcher Billy' went right up our flagpole.

Possibly the world's least likely people ever to be turned into superheroes, here the stars of 1970s and 1980s punk and new wave, including Joy Division, Morrissey, Siouxsie Sioux, Devo and more, have been given a makeover in a style reminiscent of comic book artist Jack Kirby, who created the visuals for both Marvel and DC.

Inspired by the DC Justice League, the designs are being sold in the form of T-shirts, iPhone cases and posters, with both colour and monochrome versions available. You can find out more details, and see more of Butcher Billy's music-inspired art, on his Behance page.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Liked this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

The best 3D movies of 2013

Have you seen a great comic art mashup? Let us know about it in the comments!