Your comic book questions are answered with an array of infographics

What do Superman and Magneto have in common? What is the Joker's favourite question for Batman? Are there more deaths by human or by zombie in The Walking Dead?

Those are just some of the questions answered by Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe, with an array of inspirational infographics. Created by Tim Leong, the book produces colourful and striking imagery to showcase some of the comic world's most begging questions in a hilarious and creative manner.

Even if you're not a comic book fan, the variety of infographic styles on offer will enduce inspiration from almost any angle. The clever use of superheroes, graphs, colour keys and fonts make this a must-have book for any comic-crazy creative.

Which superhero trait would you like to see showcased in an infographic? Let us know in the comments box below!