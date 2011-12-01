188 ways to be a better designer

So here we are, then. This is the last issue of Computer Arts Projects, ever. I’ve been proud to be at the helm of this great magazine for 33 issues, with highlights far too many to mention. We’ve been fortunate enough to work with the world’s leading creatives on some truly stunning covers, and they’ve shared plenty of pro insights to help you become a better, more successful designer.



This special issue combines some of the very best tips and techniques from the last year into one indispensable resource, covering graphic design, typography, illustration and branding. From here on in, we’ll be satisfying your appetite for in-depth coverage of these four core creative disciplines – as well as photography and advertising – with the brand new title Computer Arts Collection, which launches this month.



Every eight weeks, CA Collection will bring you 224 pages of insight and inspiration from the global design industry. At its core is a 48-page special project, guest-edited by a leading studio, documenting their creative process from initial concept to final product. Each issue will have a 20-page report on the latest trends, extended interviews with iconic designers and industry decision-makers, and a talent directory to set up your next collaboration.



I hope you’ve enjoyed reading Computer Arts Projects as much as we’ve loved creating it. If you’re a subscriber and have already transferred your allegiance to CA Collection, you’ll receive your first issue in about a week’s time. If not, you’ll find all the info here. I look forward to hearing what you think!



Nick Carson, Editor





IN THE MAG



Project one: Graphic design



Multiple print techniques

Consider a range of print effects and finishes to give your work more impact



Perfect your print design

Over 40 tips from leading graphic designers



Create an iPad magazine

How to prepare your carefully honed print publication for the tablet experience



Dielines in packaging design

Duncan Eldridge of Honey Creative shares his packaging design skills



Greener print design

Things to consider that will reduce your impact on the environment







Project two: Typography



Create your own display font

Have fun designing a stencil typeface using Illustrator and FontLab



Typographical dos and don’ts

40 ways to be a better type designer from experts in the industry



Create a text font in FontLab

Dan Reynolds is your guide as you explore this key type design tool



Bespoke type masterclass

Dalton-Maag take you behind the scenes on two huge commercial type projects







Project three: Illustration



50 ways to nail the brief

Essential advice from both illustrators and art directors who commission them



Add depth to your vector illustrations

Use gradients and layering techniques in Adobe Illustrator



Textures in Photoshop

Combining digital and real-world textures will give your art more zip



Create an abstract 3D image

Take your illustrations to another dimension with Cinema 4D





Project four: Branding & logos



Logo design masterclass

How the BBC iPlayer and Jaguar logos were designed at The Partners





Branding blueprints

Top designers explain how to establish an identity and produce a brand book



Rebranding a channel

Alicia Johnson at thelab walks you through the Comedy Central rebrand



Create a logotype

How to use an off-the-shelf font as the basis for a striking new logo