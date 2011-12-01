188 ways to be a better designer

Topics

So here we are, then. This is the last issue of Computer Arts Projects, ever. I’ve been proud to be at the helm of this great magazine for 33 issues, with highlights far too many to mention. We’ve been fortunate enough to work with the world’s leading creatives on some truly stunning covers, and they’ve shared plenty of pro insights to help you become a better, more successful designer.

This special issue combines some of the very best tips and techniques from the last year into one indispensable resource, covering graphic design, typography, illustration and branding. From here on in, we’ll be satisfying your appetite for in-depth coverage of these four core creative disciplines – as well as photography and advertising – with the brand new title Computer Arts Collection, which launches this month.

Every eight weeks, CA Collection will bring you 224 pages of insight and inspiration from the global design industry. At its core is a 48-page special project, guest-edited by a leading studio, documenting their creative process from initial concept to final product. Each issue will have a 20-page report on the latest trends, extended interviews with iconic designers and industry decision-makers, and a talent directory to set up your next collaboration.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading Computer Arts Projects as much as we’ve loved creating it. If you’re a subscriber and have already transferred your allegiance to CA Collection, you’ll receive your first issue in about a week’s time. If not, you’ll find all the info here. I look forward to hearing what you think!

Nick Carson, Editor


Project one: Graphic design

Multiple print techniques
Consider a range of print effects and finishes to give your work more impact

Perfect your print design
Over 40 tips from leading graphic designers

Create an iPad magazine
How to prepare your carefully honed print publication for the tablet experience

Dielines in packaging design
Duncan Eldridge of Honey Creative shares his packaging design skills

Greener print design
Things to consider that will reduce your impact on the environment


Project two: Typography

Create your own display font
Have fun designing a stencil typeface using Illustrator and FontLab

Typographical dos and don’ts
40 ways to be a better type designer from experts in the industry

Create a text font in FontLab
Dan Reynolds is your guide as you explore this key type design tool

Bespoke type masterclass
Dalton-Maag take you behind the scenes on two huge commercial type projects


Project three: Illustration

50 ways to nail the brief
Essential advice from both illustrators and art directors who commission them

Add depth to your vector illustrations
Use gradients and layering techniques in Adobe Illustrator

Textures in Photoshop
Combining digital and real-world textures will give your art more zip

Create an abstract 3D image
Take your illustrations to another dimension with Cinema 4D


Project four: Branding & logos

Logo design masterclass
How the BBC iPlayer and Jaguar logos were designed at The Partners

Branding blueprints
Top designers explain how to establish an identity and produce a brand book

Rebranding a channel
Alicia Johnson at thelab walks you through the Comedy Central rebrand

Create a logotype
How to use an off-the-shelf font as the basis for a striking new logo

