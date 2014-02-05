45 free nasty icons will add some evil to your work

Download 45 nasty icons for your designs today

It's always great to find free tools, illustrations and vectors that will help to aid your own design work. We've come across a range of free vectors in our time at Creative Bloq but never have we seen anything as nasty as this before.

Created by Webalys, these 45 nasty icons were designed to "spice up your design work". Featuring knives, skulls, explosions and more - that you might find a bit offensive - they'll certainly cause a stir. Despite the naughty connotations, the illustrations themselves are beautifully simplistic and minimal.

If these nasty offerings aren't your thing, the Nasty Icons website also boasts a range of other free vector sets. You can also download the icon font, with 45 icons included!

Download the Nasty Icons over on their website.

Will you download these nasty vectors? Let us know in the comments box below!