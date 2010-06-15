Achieve screen-print effects in Illustrator

I love screen prints and so do many of my clients.

When I have the luxury of time, there is nothing better than getting my hands dirty in a screen-printing studio and transforming my illustrations or designs into something tangible and textural.

However, in the real world we illustrators and designers are often commissioned with tight deadlines and fast turnaround times, so it just isn't practical to spend the time and money organising work to be screen-printed. I never want work to suffer in terms of quality or feel, no matter how quickly it has been produced, so I have devised a brilliant way to give your work that screen-printed feel at a fraction of the cost and time, using Illustrator's Live Trace tool. It's a technique you can use time and time again when you need to turn work around quickly.

Click here to download the tutorial for free