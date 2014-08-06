Agency creates a tiny poster column to showcase its latest work

The poster column allows the agency to show off their latest works

As a design agency, it's important to get your work out to clients in order to gain new projects and keep your expertise fresh in their minds. Whilst others will send out portfolios, Polish design agency ZUPAGRAFIKA have created a way in which clients can interact with their work as well as providing a way to showcase their illustrations.

"The set contains the cut-out column and eight posters selected out of our latest works will be distributed around and stuck onto the paper surface of the column," they explain. "The gift card is our second anniversary, special edition and is dedicated to our clients and collaborators."

Printed on 100 per cent recycled paper and cardboard, the project is also beautifully environmentally friendly. Cutting and placing the posters on the miniature column is a wonderful way to get involved with the agency's work as well as producing a great little desk accessory.

