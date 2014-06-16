Topics

Album artwork of the week: M.E.S.H.

Every week, we pick our favourite album artwork from recent releases. This week we take a look at 'Scythians' from M.E.S.H.

We love the intricate and subtle execution on this album artwork

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Scythians' from Berlin based producer M.E.S.H.

The 12in is mastered and cut by Rashad Becker at D&M. It's pressed on a white vinyl, which itself is housed in a silk screened PVC sleeve with artwork by M.E.S.H. & Bill Kouligas.

We adore the web-like, transparant artwork on the sleeve of the vinyl that perfectly ties in with the subtle spider artwork on the vinyl itself. Clean, subtle and wholly inventive, this is a brilliant piece of album artwork.

Find out more about M.E.S.H. over on the YMLP website.

Have you seen an inspiring album artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!

