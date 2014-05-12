Album artwork of the week: Oliver Wilde

You'll be hard pressed to find a better looking record this month

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Red Tide Opal in the Loose End Womb' by Bristol based artist Oliver Wilde.

Released on Howling Owl Records, the label is known for its DIY attitudes. Producing bespoke, beautiful album artwork for every one of their releases, this latest effort for Oliver Wilde is as wonderful as they come. Created with the help of artist James Hankins, the collages, doodles and splattered vinyl really make this a work of art.

The artwork perfectly captures the essence of Wilde's musical offerings and you'll be hard pressed to find a better looking record this month. The first 100 limited edition copies have already sold out but you can still get your hands on a standard edition.

You can order Oliver Wilde's latest album on Howling Owl Records.

Have you seen some inspiring album artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!