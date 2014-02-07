The alphabet transformed into fruity women with a twist

Fruit and vegetables take the shape of beautiful women in this alphabet series

When it comes to typography, the alphabet is usually the first place to start. The curls and swoops of the letters leave an infinite amount of opportunities when it comes to creativity - often producing weird and wholly wonderful typography.

This series from Romainian artist Aitch depicts the alphabet in a way we've never witnessed before - by turning the letters into women as vegetables and fruit. Entitled 'Girlyveggiefruit', the illustrations are astonishingly beautiful and weirdly inticing.

Using each letter for the fruit or vegetables origin, i.e. F = Fig, the shapes and sizes of each fuit and vegetable woman is a glorious tribute to the shapes and sizes of women throughout the world.

See more beautiful work over on Aitch's Behance page.

What do you make of this alphabet? Let us know in the comments box below!