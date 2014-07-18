Are these the most creative selfies ever?

Helene Meldahl creates gorgeous environments for her creative selfies

The 'selfie' has taken over pretty much every social media channel in the last 12 months. Animator and Creative Bloq favourite Andy Martin created a hilarious ode to the 'selfie'; superheroes have started taking part; and historical photos have even been given the 'selfie' treatment.

Here, Norweigen artist and illustrator Helene Meldahl takes to Instagram to get creative with the selfie. Using chalk and acrylic markers, Meldah creates weird, wild and wonderful environments before snapping away. Taking up to 30 minutes each, the final images are worth every minute.

With nods to Disney films such as Aladdin and videogames including Mario, it's the subtle background creations we love the most. So are you inspired? It's time to up your game in the selfie stakes!

[via Hello Giggles]

