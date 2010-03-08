Be clear through abstraction

In an evolving world where the boundaries between design and illustration seem to draw ever closer, it is important to remember some of the fundamentals. Particularly in terms of design, getting your message across clearly is vital.

More and more festivals are cropping up, regardless of time of year, location or budget, and the posters for these can provide a great canvas for a designer to get really creative. But the fact that there are so many festival posters means that the image needs to stand out and the message needs to be communicated clearly.

In this tutorial, I will run you through the creation of an eye-catching collage using retro found imagery and stock images, blended with a number of handy techniques that will guide you in creating an abstract piece of design that communicates well.

Click here to download the support files (2.42MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free