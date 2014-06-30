Beautiful paper art of your astrological star sign

Matsushita puts a paper art spin on these age-old star sign symbols

There are some beautiful examples of paper art out there, with the innovative practise making paper look as good as ever. We may live in a digital world, but our love affair with paper has by no means diminished and this latest project has us seeing stars.

Japanese based artist Hiroko Matsushita creates the kind of paper art that takes precision, intricacy and incredible attention to detail. Her latest project sees her take on astrology, with star signs depicted with their usual symbols in a fresh and unique way.

Created for FRaU magazine, the series is a beautiful take on the age-old symbols. Using a simple and clean colour scheme throughout makes this a seamless project that works well throughout. Which star sign creation is your favourite?

Head to Hiroko Matsushita's website to see more paper art.

