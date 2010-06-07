Bring an energetic edge to your artwork

The term digital art covers a broad spectrum of skills, but it's still very hard to stand out these days.

It's not about how many techniques you know or how well you master them - it's about how you use these techniques to create something special, something you don't see all over the web.

The work we'll cover in this tutorial isn't that complicated, but the results look good. It builds on an established Photoshop style and gives us the opportunity to explain some of our techniques, so you can use them to create your own unique digital artwork. We're going to talk about how to give your work a personal touch by integrating traditional media, and how easy it is to make your work look dynamic and energetic with some really simple but highly effective Photoshop techniques.

Click here to download the tutorial for free