Can you tell what wine is like from a geometric pattern?

What do you look for when you buy a bottle of wine? If you don't really know wine then there can be a fair bit of guesswork involved. If you can't tell your Sauvignon Blanc from your Semillon then here's a new range of wine that wants to make things a little easier for you; rather than blinding you with names and descriptions that might not mean anything to you, Motif Wine is a lovely piece of experimental design that indicates what's in the bottle with simple geometric patterns.

Designed by Austrian studio En Garde, Motif is a range of six wines that consciously refrain from using information about the variety of grape or other specifications on the bottle. Instead the patterns on each label provide a subtle indication of whether the wine is semi-sweet, full-bodied or effervescent.

To further differentiate, Motif uses earth tones and fresh warm colours to visualise each wine: yellows and green for the whites, reds and blues for the rosé and more vivid pinks and blues for the red.

The Motif range is tied together by the letter M as a key visual that also informs the patterns themselves; the lines of the M are placed at the same 60 degree angle that's used as the basis of each label's vivid geometric design. The motif is also used for the monochrome pattern in the packaging design for each case of six bottles.

The bottles aren't entirely text-free; the labels on the back feature delightfully enigmatic descriptions to help you out a little. So, for example, Dign red is determined, dense and concentrated, and the Gschniglt white is best drunk in an office from 3pm. See you then!