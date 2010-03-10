Create light effects with texture

Doodling is an everyday event for most creatives.

Whether you're etching out little characters on the back of an envelope while you're on the telephone or creating a complex masterpiece in the back of a notebook, it's an essential element of developing your own style, your imagination and your artistic skills.

Combining your hand-drawn doodles with various textures can enable you to create some powerful and vivid illustrations. In this tutorial, I'll show you how to turn these little outbursts of creativity into artworks. You'll learn how to spirit your doodles off the Post-It note and into a digital illustration to add a personal touch to your work, and how to turn textures into bursts of colour to brighten up your pieces.

Click here to download the support files (2.04MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free