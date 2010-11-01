Create stunning papercuts the easy way

I'm often asked how I go about starting a papercut design, and people don't usually expect me to use software or computers at all.

As all my designs are hand-cut with a scalpel, people expect me to create all my work by hand too, but sometimes technology can speed certain things up - creating beautiful curves that echo natural elements, for example.

In this tutorial I'll show you the basic tips and techniques for creating a silhouette template for a papercut, and will then explain the process of creating the papercut itself. Once complete, the design can be used in a variety of contexts such as promotional postcards or prints, and with these specific tips you can go on to develop your own ideas and concepts in this traditional style.

Click here to download the support files (1MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free