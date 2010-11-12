Learning to create type from a single path has a lot of potential uses in design for logos and slogans, and can be used to create some really effective images. I've used this technique for the likes of Cineworld and FormFiftyFive.

In this tutorial, I'll show you how to construct this great quote from Erik Spiekermann in a handwritten style using Illustrator's paths, and encourage you to study the type to find effective ways of connecting each letter. Once you have a good handle on this fun technique, the possibilities are endless and you can use it to create words made out of chains, zips, tyre tracks, necklaces and more via Illustrator's custom brush features. You'll find a few ready-made custom brushes, as well as lettering guides, in the support files.

Click here to download the support files (14.2MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free