D&AD responds to education u-turn

Neville Brody has recorded a video response to the UK goverment's latest u-turn. Education secretary Michael Gove had unveiled plans – strongly opposed by design body D&AD – which would have seen the current GCSE system replaced by a new English Baccalaureate qualification. The so-called Ebacc would have focused on five core academic areas – English, maths, science, languages and history or geography. Art and design-based study was absent from the scheme.

The D&AD president welcomed the government's rethink, having campaigned for over a year to maintain the prominence of creative subjects in UK schools.