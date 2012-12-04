The designer Christmas gift guide, part one

Shops look like some deleted scene from an apocalyptic movie. You've filled and emptied and then refilled more online shopping baskets than you care to remember. You're running out of time and struggling for inspiration. Fear not. We've put our heads together and come up with selection of top-drawer Christmas gift ideas. Today: iPad and tablet accessories.

Maroo Kaitmata and Drogo

Maroo Drogo iPad case

With tablets from Apple, Kindle and Google fighting it out to be the Christmas bestseller, the new range of accessories from Maroo is ideal gift for the fledgling screen-stabber in your life.

The Kaimata (£39.99), a tablet and e-reader holder with an adjustable cradle, and the Drogo (right – £89.95), an iPad 2/3 leather case embossed with a dragon motif, are particularly good.

QDOS iPad mini case collection

Not keen on dragon motifs ... The new QDOS iPad mini case collection offers simple but stylish protection for your tablet – and at a pretty reasonable price, too.

Upright and landscape position support stands, diary-style elastic strap to keep it closed when not in use and a handsewn inner to prevent dust getting in. Classic black and red versions are both available from QDOS.

Nice leather, stand feature, cleaning cloth, cut-outs giving access to all available ports and a lifetime exchange warranty: if you need a case for your iPad, you could do a lot worse than the Brunswick 2 Case (£119.95).

Shape iDisplay

Optimise your workflow* with this nifty new app from Shape, which allows you to turn your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch into additional display for your Mac or Windows computer. It's available for iPhone and iPod ($0.99) and iPad and iPhone ($4.99). (Concurrently gawp at Twitter and Facebook*.)

Pebble Folio case

Coffee shop standoffs for seats with access to a mains socket are a thing of the past with the Pebble Folio (£109.95). It enables you to charge your iPad while you’re out and about – without the need for mains power. It comes in either black or tan protective PU leather cases.

Sensu Artist Brush

Sensu Artist Brush

The Sensu Artist Brush offers the best of both worlds for digital artists: the option to paint on capacitive surfaces – iPad, iPhone, Kindle Fire, Google Nexus and Microsoft Surface – with the feel of a traditional artist's brush. Beret, smock and flounce sold separately.

Main image courtesy of Shutterstock