Don't hang in there: 7 unmotivational poster designs

These posters turn inspirational quotes on their heads

When you think of modern poster design, you often think of inspirational aspects teamed with gorgeous graphic design. Whilst plenty of you will have inspiring quotes adorning your walls and desk, others might find that they're more inspired by the uninspiring. Confused? These posters will do the explaining.

Created by London based designer Linzie Hunter, the posters showcase a range of demotivating messages to turn the usual 'Hang in there' offerings on their heads. Quotes such as 'This is it probably' and 'This poster is not your friend' adorn the offerings, making them anything but inspiring.

However, by teaming gorgeous typography with carefully selected colour palettes, the posters are infact, pretty motivational! They'll almost certainly make you laugh. Take a look at the selection below and let us know which one is your favourite.

