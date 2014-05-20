Font of the day: Enfatica

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Enfatica by Néstor Delgado

Created by Néstor Delgado, a graphic designer and typographer from Bogota in Colombia, Enfatica is a condensed monoline font that Néstor developed to use in logos, headlines and other text.

There's a standard and an italic version of Enfatica, both of them in Opentype format and both free for personal and commercial use. You can download them now from dafont.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com