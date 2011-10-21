Frequency Festival

Frequency - Lincoln's first digital culture festival - kicks off today and promises to be a platform for celebrating the pioneering spirit of digital innovation and culture through exhibition, creative collision and debate.

For the next eight days Lincoln's going to be home to an impressive collection of digital artwork and installations, including Metro-Boulot-Dodo's Four Seasons, kinetic sculpture from Alex Posada, and Roseline de Thelin's Light Beings, plus glass microbiology from Luke Jerram and low-fi interactive street projection from Andy Mckeown and much more. As well as the exhibitions there's also going to be a range of talks and workshops hosted by Lincoln University.

Find full details at the Frequency site; it runs from today until 29 October, and entry to all the exhibitions is free.