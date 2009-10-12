Geometric Shape and Pattern Explorations

One of the most commons questions I receive, usually via email from a budding new designer or illustrator, is 'Where do you get your ideas?'

Now, there is no definitive answer to this question. Yes, I have a process that incubates and encourages ideas but it's not an exact science. Sometimes, however, your subconscious just does the hard work for you, although you do need to feed it fuel to get that creative fire stoked.

On one of many web surfs I recently came across the work of AJ Fosik on ffffound.com, plus I've recently received an extensive reference book of Japanese geometric patterns. Throw in one night of experimentation developing patterns for this tutorial, and these influences all came together for some interesting results. Now for this tutorial I'm going to walk you through creating the main structure of the image I began to create that night!

Click here to download the tutorial for free