Image of the day: Banana Print by Judit García-Talavera

Computer Arts: How would you describe your style? Is there a common thread or theme you have running through your work?

Judit Garca-Talavera: My style has been evolving continuosly ever since I started drawing as a child. I have a natural inclination to flatten the image plane and break space up into simples shapes. I also have a natural inclination to draw with imperfect lines, so people who look at my work can see a little of my personality. I think my style is a combination of those two elements.

CA: Describe your workflow ...

JGT: First I start with a pilot pen and ink, then I work in the colour, usually using watercolour, colour ink and felt-tip pens, then I move artwork to the computer to work the image digitally using Photoshop and Manga Studio. That offers me a lot of freedom to compose and it also allows me to work really fast so I can focus on the details which consume more time. My challenge, as an illustrator, is to try make each project better than the previous one.

CA: How did you get into illustration?

JGT: I started to draw when I was very young. I was always sketching and daydreaming, and, in that sense, the process I’ve worked with has not changed very much over the years. When I was studying fine art at university, I was obsessed with the Impressionists and sketches from classical artists like Rembrandt and Goya.

CA: Who or what inspires you?

JGT: When I received my first project as an illustrator, all of my future dreams as professional illustrator started to come true. I thought this was the only thing I wanted to do for a living, and still do. My inspiration generally comes from different sources such as: books, comics, magazines, internet, flea markets, photography, music, old movies. I also try to get inspirations from my daily life. An illustration for me is more like a language and I try to illustrate situations, feelings and thoughts. If you are in this creative field, learning never stops.

Check out from more from Judit Garca-Talavera on her website and on Facebook.

