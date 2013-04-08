Image of the day: the Skully's by Rigo Ortiz

Computer Arts: Tell us about the project ...

Rigo Ortiz: This project was to create a promotional piece for the Skully's, a heavy-rock band. The idea was to incorporate elements such as skulls and tattoos, and maintain an old-school feel to it. I wanted a simple concept and final product.

CA: How did you put the design together?

RO: I start out by brainstorming ideas for the design, then develop sketches to finalise them. This process takes the most time, and I have to do various sketches to get the final iteration I want. After that, I scan my ideas into my computer and refine them with Illustrator, as well as Photoshop, for final adjustments, texture and color correction.

CA: How did you get into design?

RO: Coming out of high school, I took an interest in design because it can be used for a lot of different types of work, and I could incorporate my illustration skills to further enhance it. Some of my work is DDD. Some of my influences, growing up, were cartoon shows such as Ren & Stimpy and Angry Beavers, and illustrators like Steve Simpson, McBess, Dave Guertin and Greg Baldwin. The ideas I put out come from my imagination, things I see every day.

