Inception-inspired images will warp your mind

By () Computer Arts  

This photography series sees 88 images of a building transformed into an Inception style dream.

There is one moment during the blockbuster movie of Inception that we at Creative Bloq will never forget. As Leonardo DiCaprio's character trains the young and inquisitive mind of Ellen Page's character, we witness an entire street turning itself upside down.

It's one of the most impressive use of effects on the big screen and here, photographer Víctor Enrich has taken a leaf out of Inception's book to produce a series of mind-altering images. There are 88 different versions of the NH München Deutscher Kaiser hotel in Münich - each more unbelievable than the last.

If like us, you can't take your eyes off of each and every photo, you'll be please to know that you can purchase a print of your favourite bendy building via Enrich's website.

[via Laughing Squid]

