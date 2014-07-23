Innovative cork album cover is a screen-printed delight

The screen-printed illustrations come together to create a single image

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Album artwork has truly come into its own in the past few years, with some absolutely stunning offerings.

This packaging design for Wall to Wall Carpeting's album 'Piliad Echons' was inspired by the title itself. Created by Greece based design agency Bend, they experimented with a number of unconventional materials including cork. Teamed with a screen-printed illustration of an underground river, it's really rather beautiful.

If you aren't already impressed, the album has six unique, single colour, screen printed covers that when placed together assemble a full-scale image. It's a work of art that perfectly mimics the feel of the songs produced.

[via The Die Line]

