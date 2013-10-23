Computer Arts Collection: Inspiration that'll last all year

Launched in 2011, Computer Arts' premium sister title is the perfect addition to your studio bookshelf. Packed with insight and inspiration from across the global design industry, it's a six-part annual series dedicated to graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

And you can now order all six installments in volume two as a special discounted package. Need more convincing? Read on for a selection of highlights from the series…

Top studios reveal their entire process

Each edition of Computer Arts Collection features a 48-page, guest-edited Studio Project in which a leading agency walks through an inspirational project from concept to completion.

Volume two's guest-editors include DesignStudio, HypeForType, ilovedust, SomeOne, Factory311 and BBH London, whose projects feature in-depth video diaries at different stages of the process.

You can also watch all the videos from volume one's Studio Projects for free over on the Computer Arts YouTube channel.

Behind-the-scenes on cutting-edge projects

You'll find in-depth insights from the world's top agencies in the Process section, which provides a detailed brief-to-debrief analysis of work for clients as diverse as Sony Music, Penguin, Google, ITV, Samsung, Adidas and USA Today.

All the most exciting trends and movements

Produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by creative consultancy and trend forecasting agency FranklinTill, the Trend Report section provides an expert assessment of all the design movements that really matter - whether you follow trends or not.

If you collected volume one, there's also an invaluable reference guide in each issue drawing together all the different strands from across the different creative disciplines to help you understand the bigger picture.

Insightful analysis of the burning issues

A special addition to volume two is the bound-in, A5 Industry Focus booklet - fully illustrated, with a luxurious Pantone spot-colour running throughout. Each issue, we explore an influential topic that your studio needs to know about - and present all the facts and figures in an easily accessible package.

Creative inspiration guaranteed

If that's not enough, volume two also boasts unprecedented access to world-class creatives, with extended interviews with the likes of Michael C Place, Michael Johnson and David Droga - as well as designer's-eye-view explorations of world cities, including Portland, Bangkok, Melbourne and São Paulo.

What are you waiting for?

If there's a CA Collection-shaped hole on your studio bookshelf, or you're just on the hunt for the perfect gift for a design aficionado who has everything, all six parts in volume two are on sale now as a 1,200-page package.

What's coming next?

The Computer Arts Collection brand is evolving again for 2014, becoming three premium annual-style publications showcasing the past year's very best graphic design, branding and illustration work from all around the world, as selected by an expert panel of creative pros.

The Graphic Design Annual hits the streets in December, just in time for Christmas. We spoil you, we really do.