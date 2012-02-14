Inspiration Gallery - 14 February

I had a rule for today. I definitely wasn't going to use any Valentine's-themed work at all. I almost held to it, too. Curse you, Lee Rosney! Anyway. You should totally click the fullscreen button on Sebas and Clim's Tiny Story today; it's a bit too tiny on the page because of its funny aspect ratio. Got something for tomorrow's gallery? Send it via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Vibeke Hoie - Rearranging the Furniture



Claire O'Regan - Tangy and Mammy



Melanie Chadwick - Portfolio



Sebas & Clim - Tiny Story - via Sara



Effektive Design - Pixel



Lee Rosney - Love Is



Hyper Island - MGD12STO Reel - via Jan Luts



Shaun Lynch - Don't Let It Break You



Sebastien Hue - Organic Lights - via Dom Garforth



Aron Jones - Typography