Inspiration Gallery - 14 February

What better way to celebrate St Valentine's birthday than with ten hot pieces of inspiring design? Jim McCauley's feeling the love

I had a rule for today. I definitely wasn't going to use any Valentine's-themed work at all. I almost held to it, too. Curse you, Lee Rosney! Anyway. You should totally click the fullscreen button on Sebas and Clim's Tiny Story today; it's a bit too tiny on the page because of its funny aspect ratio. Got something for tomorrow's gallery? Send it via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Vibeke Hoie - Rearranging the Furniture

Claire O'Regan - Tangy and Mammy

Melanie Chadwick - Portfolio

Sebas & Clim - Tiny Story - via Sara

Effektive Design - Pixel

Lee Rosney - Love Is

Hyper Island - MGD12STO Reel - via Jan Luts

Shaun Lynch - Don't Let It Break You

Sebastien Hue - Organic Lights

Aron Jones - Typography

