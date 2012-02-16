Inspiration Gallery - 16 February

Exciting behind-the-scenes things continue apace. I've lots to do before we unveil the results, so I'd better get on. Enjoy today's excellent selection; if you have something for tomorrow then let me know about it via Twitter, or just click and paste.
Sam Falconer - One With Nature - via Definitely Baggy
Adam Rowe - Reel 2012
Ruben Ireland - A Circle - via Lee Rosney
JeanYves Lemoigne - Perrier Ad - via Matthew Houghton
Michelle Kondrich - Whiteboard Video for inContact - via Ben O'Brien
Denis Borisovich - Stereo Skifcha - via Alex Reekie
Brandon Minga - Let There Be Light