Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 28 February

By () Graphic design  

Jim McCauley's only gone and put together another top 10 pieces of ace design for you. Would you like to look at them?

If there's one thing that I've learned while compiling today's gallery, it's that James Bratten really ought to watch Misery. Got something I ought to include tomorrow? Tweet me a link! You know it makes sense.

Junli Kato - The Irony of Psychology

Junli Kato - The Irony of Psychology - via Peter Gutierrez

Wonchan Lee - Pixar Minimalist Posters

Wonchan Lee - Pixar Minimalist Posters - via Sammy Maine

Helmut Breineder - Heart Attack - via Oliver Sin

Michal Hazior - End of the World

Michal Hazior - End of the World - via Igor Pasek

Stefan Breukers - Poster competition

Stefan Breukers - Poster competition

Yaniv Fridman - To Do List - via Bridget Butler

Dave Raxworthy - The Hub

Dave Raxworthy - The Hub

James Bratten - Dirty Birdy

James Bratten - Dirty Birdy

Adam Vaughan - Mayo Logo

Adam Vaughan - Mayo Logo

Digital Beast - Walk A Mile In Our Shoes

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles