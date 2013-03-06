Inspiring lineup for new design conference

POINT is a new design conference taking place in London. The self-funded event was set up by a collective of designers with the aim of creating a forum to "discover, exemplify, and discuss the issues that design".

The theme of the conference is authenticity and the power of great design to effect change in business, education and society. There will be over 40 presentations, screenings, performances, workshops and events, at which delegates can interact with industry leaders and innovators.

The lineup includes: Olympic Torch designer Barber Osgerby; Jonathan Barnbrook, who designed the new Bowie album cover; and Font Shop founder and typographer Erik Spiekermann, to name just a few.

The list of event organisers is just as impressive. It includes: Robin Richmond, former founding conference director of Typo London; Georgia Fendley, brand director at Mulberry and founder of Construct; and Tim Fendley, founder of Applied.

Tickets are £400 for professionals, while discounted student tickets are £180 until 30 March.

Dates: 2-3 May 2013. Venue: the RIBA, 66 Portland Place, London, W1B 1AD, UK. For more information visit: PointConference.com or order your tickets here.