The internet reimagined as a world map

The internet world is a huge and terrifying place when you think of all the websites, populations, members and outlets that make up its body. Taking this into account, artist Martin Vargic has reimagined the internet into a world map, using websites as desinations.

Reimagining Google, Microsoft, HP, and Apple as empires, the classic world map is a beautiful illustrative look at the internet. Speaking to The Independent, Vargic explained, "My map is divided into two distinct parts. The eastern continent, the Old World, showcases software companies, gaming companies, and some of the more real-life oriented websites.

"The western part, the New World, is composed from two major continents; the northern one showcasing social networks, search websites, video websites, blogs, forums, and art websites." So, where in the internet world would you live?

