Get a free copy of The Self-Promo Handbook with Computer Arts

Whether you're looking to grow your client list, win more work or climb the corporate ladder, you need to master the fine art of self-promotion – and Computer Arts issue 240 is your essential guide to doing just that.
A self-promotion special, it's packed full of expert advice and practical tips for promiting yourself – and it's on sale now.
The bumper issue also comes with a free digital copy of The Self-Promo Handbook, Computer Arts' best-selling guide to standing out from the crowd.
With the handbook, you get 100 pages of pro advice covering everything from how to boost word-of-mouth to strengthening your online presence, the most cost-effective forms of digital and print promo, designing a killer campaign, picking the right agent and more.
To celebrate the special issue, Hamburg-based designer and illustrator Florian Schommer (aka Kjosk) crafted a stunning isometric cityscape featuring a New York-style apartment block.
Computer Arts' finishing partner Celloglas then went to town on the print edition of issue 240, adding a double-layered emboss, matt silver foil highlights and a slick spot-UV to pick out the apartment windows.
Inside the issue...
- Promote yourself: get yourself noticed with our expert guide to the self-promo techniques that really work
- Increase your industry voice: the lessons all designers can learn from the creative industry's very best public speakers
- Adrian Shaughnessy reveals five proven rules for making an indelible mark on the design industry
- Self-promo for any budget: make your money go further with our guide to the most cost-effective promo options
- With the UK's General Election machine revving up and ready to go into overdrive, Steven Heller asks what part does graphic design play in each party's election pledge?
- Behind the scenes on Moving Brands' stunning identity for one of India's most impressive real estate start-ups, Housing
- How JUSTSO and Projection Artworks created a world first in projection mapping in their ambitious window display for Fabergé at Harrods, featuring an interactive, 1.5m animated virtual egg
- All the best new graphic design, illustration and motion graphics work – and much more
