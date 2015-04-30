Get a free copy of The Self-Promo Handbook with Computer Arts

Whether you're looking to grow your client list, win more work or climb the corporate ladder, you need to master the fine art of self-promotion – and Computer Arts issue 240 is your essential guide to doing just that.

A self-promotion special, it's packed full of expert advice and practical tips for promiting yourself – and it's on sale now.

Opening spread from the special report inside Computer Arts issue 240

The bumper issue also comes with a free digital copy of The Self-Promo Handbook, Computer Arts' best-selling guide to standing out from the crowd.

With the handbook, you get 100 pages of pro advice covering everything from how to boost word-of-mouth to strengthening your online presence, the most cost-effective forms of digital and print promo, designing a killer campaign, picking the right agent and more.

To celebrate the special issue, Hamburg-based designer and illustrator Florian Schommer (aka Kjosk) crafted a stunning isometric cityscape featuring a New York-style apartment block.

Computer Arts' finishing partner Celloglas then went to town on the print edition of issue 240, adding a double-layered emboss, matt silver foil highlights and a slick spot-UV to pick out the apartment windows.

Inside the issue...

Discover the lessons all designers can learn from the creative industry's very best speakers

Promote yourself: get yourself noticed with our expert guide to the self-promo techniques that really work

Increase your industry voice: the lessons all designers can learn from the creative industry's very best public speakers

Adrian Shaughnessy reveals five proven rules for making an indelible mark on the design industry

Self-promo for any budget: make your money go further with our guide to the most cost-effective promo options

With the UK's General Election machine revving up and ready to go into overdrive, Steven Heller asks what part does graphic design play in each party's election pledge?

Behind the scenes on Moving Brands' stunning identity for one of India's most impressive real estate start-ups, Housing

How JUSTSO and Projection Artworks created a world first in projection mapping in their ambitious window display for Fabergé at Harrods, featuring an interactive, 1.5m animated virtual egg

All the best new graphic design, illustration and motion graphics work – and much more

If you're interested in saving money on Computer Arts, a two-year subscription to the print magazine will save you a whopping 38% on the newsstand price.

A two-year subscription to the digital edition, meanwhile, will save you 45% (that's 10 free issues) – and a two-year sub to the print and digital Computer Arts bundle will save you a massive 59%.

Liked this? Try these...