June 2011 (#188)

We've had a fantastic response to last month's 'Great Ideas Issue', with many of you contacting us via email and on our Twitter account to tell us how you come up with great ideas. So, this month, it seemed a natural progression to look at how these great ideas that you generate can be put to use in the real world. More specifically we talk to 11 leading creative professionals, discovering how they took tricky briefs from their clients and delivered stunning projects. And in our Round Table, a panel of industry experts discuss whether there really is such a thing as 'the perfect creative brief'. Check them both out and please let us know what you think.

Also this month, we've had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Cannon - the man behind the now iconic Oasis logo and Definitely Maybe album art (amongst many other covers and projects). It's a fascinating recollection of his time with the band and offers a glimpse of what the future holds for him and his company, Microdot.

Portugal is this month's Country Focus and we also fly over to Sweden to meet up with Snask - a young, daring and creative company that is turning heads all across the globe with its quirky yet brilliant approach to its creative briefs.

Finally, I'd like to point you to our 2011 Graduate Showcase - which opens for entries this month. Judges include Erik Spiekermann and Autumn Whitehurst.

Next issue, on sale from 02 June in the UK, we look at new technologies and how they affect you as a designer. Don't miss it. Until then...

Rob Carney Editor