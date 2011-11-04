Mark Movember with a moustache (and a poster)

The retro-style poster -- which shows off classic men's grooming gear like hair trimmers, scissors and cut-throat razors -- is printed on 190gsm Bockingford Watercolour paper and is available from the Central Illustration Agency for £20 plus post and packing.

All profits from the sale of the poster go to the UK-based Prostate Cancer Charity, which helps provides help and information for men who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

What is Movember?

Movember is an annual charity event that originated in Melbourne, Australia and has now spread worldwide. Every November 1st, hundreds of thousands of clean-shaven Mo Bros register on the Movember website and then grow a moustache for a month. Their efforts are sponsored by their partners, friends and family with the proceeds going to Movember's list of supported charities.

Since its inception, Movember has raised £108.5 million worldwide to help men suffering from prostrate cancer and depression. 112,000 UK Mo Bros and Mo Sistas took part in last year's Movember event, raising £11.2 million for charity.