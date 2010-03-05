Master the art of letterpress

Letterpress printing is part of a centuries-old tradition. As with all relief-printing techniques, ink is applied to a raised surface that is then pressed onto paper, leaving both colour and a physical indentation in the page.

The result is a rich and textured image that cannot be reproduced with modern digital printing techniques, or even with a standard CMYK four-colour process.

As well as being a useful skill to master, experimenting with letterpress printing is an effective way to diversify and add depth to your portfolio. In this project I walk you through the letterpress process, showing you how to prepare your artwork for print on a modern press, and create a two-colour print.

