Master dynamic manipulation

Sometimes it can be quite a challenge to fit several images into one graphic piece and make them work well alongside each other.

In this project the most important things to work on are the colouring and placing of lighting elements - this sort of manipulation work gives you a lot of freedom to build your own world in your piece. These things can be quite time-consuming, but can give your project that little extra it needs to really stand out.

The colour settings in a project decide the mood of the composition. In this tutorial I will give you some easy tips to work with your contrast, gradient maps and colour filters. Furthermore, we will create lighting effects and manipulate images in the graphic to achieve something like the image shown.

Click here to download the tutorial for free